Former President Barack Obama's dog Bo died after a battle with cancer, the Obamas said on social media.News of Bo's passing was shared by Obama and his wife Michelle on Instagram, where both expressed sorrow at the passing of a...Full Article
Obama dog Bo, once a White House celebrity, dies from cancer
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Obama's dog Bo, once a White House celebrity, dies from cancer
New Zealand Herald
Former US President Barack Obama's dog Bo died after a battle with cancer, the Obamas said on social media.News of Bo's death was..
More coverage
Barack Obama shares news of White House dog Bo’s passing
Former US president Barack Obama’s dog Bo has died after a battle with cancer, the Obamas said on social media.
Belfast Telegraph