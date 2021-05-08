4 dead, 1 hurt after shooting, fire in Maryland
Published
Four people were killed and at least one was injured in a shooting and fire early Saturday morning in Maryland, according to authorities, who said the suspect was…Full Article
Published
Four people were killed and at least one was injured in a shooting and fire early Saturday morning in Maryland, according to authorities, who said the suspect was…Full Article
Femi Redwood reports an active duty sailor opened fire in Maryland this morning, then headed to a military base where he was shot..
Three people are dead, including a suspected shooter, and two injured following reports of an active shooter and fire at a home in..