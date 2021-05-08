Mayor of London election latest: Labour's Sadiq Khan set to beat Conservative Shaun Bailey
Published
Sadiq Khan is set to win a second term as London mayor, after opening up a five-point lead over rival Shaun Bailey.Full Article
Published
Sadiq Khan is set to win a second term as London mayor, after opening up a five-point lead over rival Shaun Bailey.Full Article
London mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey launches his manifesto at youth club Onside in north London.The Conservative promised to use..
BBC Local News: London -- The former MP will serve for another three years after beating Conservative rival Shaun Bailey.