3 People Hospitalized Amid Reports of Shooting at Aventura Mall
Published
Several people were hospitalized and more were detained after a shooting stemming from a fight Saturday afternoon at Aventura Mall.Full Article
Published
Several people were hospitalized and more were detained after a shooting stemming from a fight Saturday afternoon at Aventura Mall.Full Article
Aventura police said a fight between two groups of people led to three people being shot inside the Aventura Mall on Saturday..
At least three people sustained non-life-threatening injuries during a reported shooting at Aventura Mall in south Florida on..