Election results: Sadiq Khan re-elected for second term as London mayor
Published
Labour's Sadiq Khan is re-elected as Mayor of London, with Conservative candidate Shaun Bailey in second place.Full Article
Published
Labour's Sadiq Khan is re-elected as Mayor of London, with Conservative candidate Shaun Bailey in second place.Full Article
Labour’s Sadiq Khan has been re-elected as Mayor of London in a closer contest for the capital than many had predicted.Opinion..
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan launches his campaign for a second term at Ebony Horse Club in Brixton.Mr Khan promised all young people..