Canelo Álvarez v Billy Joe Saunders: WBA/WBC/WBO super middleweight title unification
Published
Round-by-round report: Canelo Álvarez and Billy Joe Saunders meet in Texas to unify three of the major belts at 168lbs. Follow along...Full Article
Published
Round-by-round report: Canelo Álvarez and Billy Joe Saunders meet in Texas to unify three of the major belts at 168lbs. Follow along...Full Article
Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and Billy Joe Saunders will meet in a huge unification world title fight tonight. This 12-round..
Canelo Alvarez will fight undefeated Joe Saunders in a super middleweight unification match in Texas on May 8. You can watch the..