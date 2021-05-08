Tawny Kitaen, Star of 1980s Music Videos, Dies at 59
Ms. Kitaen gained fame for her carefree spirit and sultry dancing in music videos for bands like Whitesnake and Ratt and her role in the...Full Article
The Orange County Coroner's office confirmed Tawny Kitaen's death in a press release revealing that she died at her home in Newport..
