Angelina Jolie, 45, shows off her ageless visage as she promotes new film Those Who Wish Me Dead
Published
Angelina Jolie was promoting her new film, Those Who Wish Me Dead, on Australia's The Sunday Project this weekend.Full Article
Published
Angelina Jolie was promoting her new film, Those Who Wish Me Dead, on Australia's The Sunday Project this weekend.Full Article
Angelina Jolie details her new drama thriller, "Those Who Wish Me Dead", and says her character Hannah Faber "helped heal" her...
Those Who Wish Me Dead Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Oscar-winner Angelina Jolie stars as Hannah, a smoke jumper still reeling..