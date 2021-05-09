Manitoba schools in Winnipeg and Brandon going to remote learning
Published
All kindergarten to Grade 12 students in schools in Winnipeg and Brandon, Man., will be switching to remote learning starting Wednesday.Full Article
Published
All kindergarten to Grade 12 students in schools in Winnipeg and Brandon, Man., will be switching to remote learning starting Wednesday.Full Article
Manitoba is moving schools in Winnipeg and Brandon to remote learning amid a spike in COVID-19 cases, officials said on Sunday.