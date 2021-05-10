‘Invisible’ Balkan Freelancers Fight For Fair Taxation In A Digital Age – Analysis

Well-educated but relatively cheap, Balkan freelancers are in high demand among foreign firms. But they complain of heavy-handed efforts by governments to regulate the sector and levy taxes.
By Sasa Dragojlo, Sinisa Jakov Marusic, Danijel Kovacevic and Samir Kajosevic
When the Serbian government and the Association of...
Well-educated but relatively cheap, Balkan freelancers are in high demand among foreign firms. But they complain of heavy-handed efforts by governments to regulate the sector and levy taxes.