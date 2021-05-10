Olympics: Poll shows 60% of Japanese want Games cancelled
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Monday that he has never "put the Olympics first", the same day an opinion poll showed...Full Article
Nearly 60 per cent of people in Japan want the Tokyo Olympics to be canceled, an opinion poll showed on Monday, less than three..