Police - Brother of Chicago Bears RB Tarik Cohen found dead in North Carolina
Published
Police say Tyrell Antar Cohen is believed to have died by electrocution while trying to climb power equipment at an electrical...Full Article
Published
Police say Tyrell Antar Cohen is believed to have died by electrocution while trying to climb power equipment at an electrical...Full Article
Police believe that Tyrell Cohen was electrocuted while climbing electrical equipment.
A Raleigh man reported missing Saturday night was found dead inside a power substation Sunday morning in Wake County, officials..