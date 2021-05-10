Violence erupts at al-Aqsa mosque as Israel marks Jerusalem Day
Palestinian protesters threw rocks and Israeli police fired stun grenadesand rubber bullets in clashes outside the al-Aqsa mosque in...Full Article
The latest violence comes on Islam’s holy night of Laylat al-Qadr, a day after Israeli police stormed Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa..
The Palestinian Red Crescent reported 53 people were injured in Jerusalem on Saturday in renewed clashes a day after violence..