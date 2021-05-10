Violence Between Palestinians, Israeli Police Draws Global Concern
Published
Days of clashes in Jerusalem have left hundreds wounded and drawn international concern over an attempt by Israel to carry out pending evictions.Full Article
Published
Days of clashes in Jerusalem have left hundreds wounded and drawn international concern over an attempt by Israel to carry out pending evictions.Full Article
Violent clashes between Israeli police and Palestinian protesters have continued for another day in Jerusalem amid rising tensions..
The latest violence comes on Islam’s holy night of Laylat al-Qadr, a day after Israeli police stormed Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa..