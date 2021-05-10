The European Union (EU) did not renew its contract with AstraZeneca for its COVID-19 vaccine. The EU sued the pharmaceutical company in April.Full Article
EU Will Not Renew Order for AstraZeneca Vaccines Beyond June 2021
