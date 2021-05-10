Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit fails drug test, prompting trainer's suspension
Churchill Downs' announcement comes after trainer Bob Baffert announced the failed drug test, which he vowed to fight "tooth and nail."Full Article
Bob Baffert talks outside his barn in Kentucky
Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit has tested positive for elevated levels of betamethasone, trainer Bob Baffert revealed,..