Hundreds injured as Palestinians and Israeli forces clash at holy site in Jerusalem
Published
Violence comes as Israel marks Jerusalem Day, the anniversary of its capture of the city.Full Article
Published
Violence comes as Israel marks Jerusalem Day, the anniversary of its capture of the city.Full Article
Watch VideoThe latest clash between Israeli police and Palestinian protesters sent more than 200 Palestinians to the hospital..
The latest violence comes on Islam’s holy night of Laylat al-Qadr, a day after Israeli police stormed Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa..