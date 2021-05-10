Seth Rogen Says He Won’t Work With James Franco After Sexual Misconduct Allegations
Rogen also apologized for joke he made about allegations during his 2014 Saturday Night Live monologue
Seth Rogen has admitted he "doesn't plan to" work with James Franco again after he was accused of sexual misconduct.