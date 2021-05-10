Myanmar: Construction Of Mrauk-U Replica In Thandwe Twsp Over 50% Complete

Construction of numerous replicas of ancient Mrauk-U structures on Mya Yadanar Hill in Thandwe Township, Arakan State, is more than 50% complete, according to a local pagoda board of trustees.
Construction of the pagodas began in December 2017, and 117 replicas have been completed to date.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic...
