FBI Suspects Criminal Group in Colonial Pipeline Hack
DarkSide, a ransomware organization that researchers say is likely based in Eastern Europe, says it has no connection to foreign...Full Article
President Joe Biden said Monday that a Russia-based group was behind the ransomware attack that forced the shutdown of the largest..
[NFA] The White House was working closely with top U.S. fuel pipeline operator Colonial Pipeline on Sunday to help it recover from..