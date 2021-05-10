Hug with 'care and common sense,' Boris Johnson says as lockdown rules for England ease
Published
U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed Monday that England will be moving to the next stage of its coronavirus lockdown easing...Full Article
Published
U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed Monday that England will be moving to the next stage of its coronavirus lockdown easing...Full Article
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged people to use "care and common sense" and hug "only if appropriate" as Covid restrictions..