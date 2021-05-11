COVID cases and deaths mount in India as bodies wash ashore in the Ganges

With 366,161 new infections and 3,754 deaths reported on Monday, things have gotten so bad in India that dozens of bloated and half-burned bodies are washing up on the banks of the Ganges River in northern India. The Ganges River flows through the states of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and finally into West Bengal where […]

