McCarthy Moves Forward on Ousting Rep. Liz Cheney From GOP Leadership
Published
House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy said he’d scheduled a vote on “recalling the Conference Chair this Wednesday.”Full Article
Published
House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy said he’d scheduled a vote on “recalling the Conference Chair this Wednesday.”Full Article
House Republicans should “anticipate a vote” on GOP Conference Chair, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy wrote in a new letter. The..
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has confirmed that he supports Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) for the role of House Republican..