US authorises Pfizer Covid vaccine for 12-15 year olds
Published
This is the first Covid-19 vaccine to be authorised in the United States for ages 12 to 15.Full Article
Published
This is the first Covid-19 vaccine to be authorised in the United States for ages 12 to 15.Full Article
The Food and Drug Administration has given emergency use authorization to allow the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in..
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine gets FDA's Emergency Use Authorization for 12 to 15 year olds