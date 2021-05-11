WHO labels a Covid strain in India as a 'variant of concern'
The B.1.617 strain was reclassified as a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organization, indicating it has the "highest public...Full Article
The WHO says the B.1.617 mutation spreads more easily than other variants and requires further study.
The WHO Chief Scientist, Soumya Swaminathan, said that the coronavirus variant first identified in India last year was being..