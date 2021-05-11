Russia school shooting: At least 11 killed in attack, reports say
At least 11 people were killed Tuesday in a shooting at a school in southwest Russia, according to reports.Full Article
At least seven children and one teacher killed in attack in Kazan, Tatarstan’s capital city.
Children and a schoolteacher have been killed by gunfire at a school in the Russian city of Kazan, officials say.According to..