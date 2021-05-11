Alleged serial killer faces death penalty trial in Oklahoma
Published
Jury selection continued Tuesday in the death penalty trial of an alleged serial killer accused of kidnapping and killing an Oklahoma woman more than 20 years ago.Full Article
Published
Jury selection continued Tuesday in the death penalty trial of an alleged serial killer accused of kidnapping and killing an Oklahoma woman more than 20 years ago.Full Article
By Smruti S. Pattanaik*
The Tehrik Labaik Pakistan (TLP), in a very short time, has emerged as one of the strongest..