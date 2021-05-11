Death toll rises as Israel continues air raids on Gaza: Live news
At least 28 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza and two Israelis killed as Hamas fires rockets into Israel.Full Article
Rocket-warning sirens sound in Tel Aviv as Hamas says it has launched 130 rockets on Israel in response to the strikes on tower..
Palestinian health ministry says nine killed in air raid in northern Gaza after Hamas launched rockets at Jerusalem.
There are two separate Sheikh Jarrah stories: One that can be read or watched in the media and another that receives little..