FBI Confirms DarkSide Behind Colonial Pipeline Hack
eBaums World0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
US says 'Russia-based' group DarkSide behind pipeline hack
Energy Daily
Washington (AFP) May 10, 2021
President Joe Biden said Monday that a Russia-based group was behind the ransomware attack..
-
FBI says Darkside hacking group responsible for pipeline cyberattack
Upworthy
-
Colonial Pipeline hack: DarkSide says didn't mean to cause problems
Upworthy
-
The hackers behind the Colonial Pipeline cyberattack said they didn't mean to cause problems and will 'introduce moderation' in future targets
Business Insider
-
FBI Says Darkside Ransomware Is Reponsible For Attack On U.S. Pipeline
NPR
More coverage
FBI Blames DarkSide on Colonial Pipeline Cyberattack
Softpedia
The operator of a major U.S. fuel pipeline (Colonial Pipeline), that was recently hit by a cyberattack, stated on Monday that it..