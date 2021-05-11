Ontario will no longer offer first doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
Published
Ontario will no longer offer first doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine due to an increase in reports of rare blood clots.Full Article
Published
Ontario will no longer offer first doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine due to an increase in reports of rare blood clots.Full Article
More than 18 million second coronavirus jabs have been given in the UK, along with 35,587,348 first doses. The statistics come..
It has been a relationship of characterised by bitterness and misunderstanding. It began with a poorly negotiated agreement –..