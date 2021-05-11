Judge dismisses NRA bankruptcy case in blow to gun group
Judge Harlin Hale said in a written order that he was dismissing the case because he found the bankruptcy was not filed in good faith.Full Article
The case was over whether the NRA should be allowed to incorporate in Texas instead of New York, where the state is suing in an..
Gun rights group found to have engineered Chapter 11 filing to avoid New York attorney-general’s lawsuit