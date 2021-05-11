Japan, US, France hold first joint drills on Japanese land
Japanese ground troops joined American and French counterparts in their first three-way exercise on Japanese land, as they seek to...Full Article
The sister of North Korean leader, Kim Yo Jong, criticized ongoing military drills in South Korea and warned the new U.S...
Japanese, US and French troops kicked off their first-ever joint military drill Tuesday in southwestern Japan, as concerns rise..