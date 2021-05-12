Ruling paves way for longer sentence in George Floyd's death
A Minnesota judge has ruled that there were aggravating factors in the death of George Floyd, paving the way for the possibility of a...Full Article
Former officer Derek Chauvin may face a longer sentence after a Minnesota judge ruled there were several aggravating factors in..