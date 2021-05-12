Dow Jones Today, Stocks Slide As Inflation Data Accelerates; Darling, MasterCraft Eye Buy Points
Published
Access to this page has been denied because we believe you are using automation tools to browse the website.Full Article
Published
Access to this page has been denied because we believe you are using automation tools to browse the website.Full Article
4:06pm: Dow posts worst single day of 2021 The ground collapsed under the industrials just before the close, and the Dow torpedoed..
4:10pm: Amazon and Netflix carry Nasdaq to flat The Dow closed down 474 points, 1.4%, at 34,269. The Nasdaq ended just 12 points..