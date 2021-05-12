Dozens killed in Mideast conflict that recalls 2014 Gaza war
Published
Israel hammered the Gaza Strip with airstrikes, and militants fired barrages of rockets in some of the worst violence in the area in years.Full Article
Published
Israel hammered the Gaza Strip with airstrikes, and militants fired barrages of rockets in some of the worst violence in the area in years.Full Article
Israel is said to be bracing for war, and for so many in New York, the conflict in the Middle East is personal. CBS2's John Dias..
Rockets streamed out of Gaza and Israel pounded the territory with airstrikes Wednesday as the most severe outbreak of violence..