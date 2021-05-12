Israel rejects Hamas truce offer; ministers vote to intensify Gaza strikes
Published
PM informs security cabinet that he has turned down proposal for ceasefire on 'mutual basis' made via Russia; cabinet member says...Full Article
Published
PM informs security cabinet that he has turned down proposal for ceasefire on 'mutual basis' made via Russia; cabinet member says...Full Article
"No city in the world, not even Athens or Rome, ever played as great a role in the life of a nation for so long a time, as..