Biden says 'Israel has a right to defend itself' after speaking with Netanyahu as conflict escalates
President Joe Biden said he spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about conflict between Israel and Hamas.Full Article
By Dr. Alon Ben-Meir*
When Biden was running for president, he made it clear that if elected he would chart a new course..
By Anchal Vohra
The Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan has been known as an oasis of calm and stability in a region ridden with..