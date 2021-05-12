Newsom says California's mask mandate will end June 15
California could lift most COVID-19 mask requirements by June 15, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Wednesday.Full Article
Juliette Goodrich reports on how local residents feel about California deciding to hold off on adopting CDC mask guidelines..
California public health leaders say the state’s guidance on wearing masks indoors will remain in place until June 15.