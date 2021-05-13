Gal Gadot's plea for peace in Israel gets social media backlash
Published
Israeli actress Gal Gadot’s plea for peace between her home country and Palestine Wednesday resulted in anything but, at least on social media.Full Article
Published
Israeli actress Gal Gadot’s plea for peace between her home country and Palestine Wednesday resulted in anything but, at least on social media.Full Article
The “Wonder Woman” star is taking some heat for a seemingly neutral post
Gal Gadot is trending for comments she made..