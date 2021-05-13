The mindless critics of critical race theory

Even though Critical Race Theory has been around since the 1980s, it has recently come to be viewed by numerous right-wing politicians, pundits, and parents as a harbinger of the apocalypse. This has resulted in several laws, both enacted and proposed (and all of dubious constitutional validity) that seek to ban the teaching of this theory. These misguided attempts not only ignore what Critical Race Theory is, they also ignore the fundamental underpinnings of education in general. I taught at various colleges for roughly twenty-five years, and many of my courses dealt almost exclusively with theoretical concepts. Two that especially come to mind are Criminology, which explored various theories about the root causes of criminal behavior, and Mass Communication, which examined the effects different forms of communication might have on a society or culture.