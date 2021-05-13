Netanyahu warns against 'lynchings' as clashes between Arabs and Jews rock Israeli cities
Published
As the Israeli military and Palestinian militants in Gaza exchange deadly airstrikes and rocket bombardments, rioting and violent...Full Article
Published
As the Israeli military and Palestinian militants in Gaza exchange deadly airstrikes and rocket bombardments, rioting and violent...Full Article
(MENAFN - Khaleej Times) International pressure is mounting on Israel and Palestine to de-escalate and exercise restraint amid..