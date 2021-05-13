2021: The future of the world is in our hands

We are at a crossroads. Nobody is satisfied with the nightmarish world we have yet nobody takes any action to provide something minimally acceptable. The capitalism model has morphed into the corporatist modelAs I predicted when I was twelve years of age, the capitalist model has morphed into a corporatist one and the inevitable result is that corporations, and not noble ideals, are now at centre stage of policymaking. Let us take a look around us at Parliaments, Senates and Congresses, with lobbyists darting in and out of offices asking for favors. Let us take a look at NATO, the world’s largest military organization, which is no more or less than the cutting edge of the Banking, Arms, Resources, Finance and Food lobbies (the BARFFs), led by the FUKUS Axis (France-UK-US), behind which the corporations line up waiting for contracts to be doled out, often without a public tender. The heart of these powerful groups is the US corporations, which control and constitute the government in Washington DC and which colonize the agencies which carry out its policies, the POTUS being the puppet which provides a degree of legitimacy to the entire scam. In turn, the so-called “allies” (Poodles) are expected to follow suit and do their tricks when called, in return for a pat on the head and the label “friend” or in one case, “special relationship” despite what is muttered behind closed doors.