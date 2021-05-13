U.S. Marine Major Christopher Warnagiris arrested for participating in Capitol riot
Published
The Marine is the latest person charged in the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, which occurred after President Donald Trump urged supporters...Full Article
Published
The Marine is the latest person charged in the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, which occurred after President Donald Trump urged supporters...Full Article
Officials say Maj. Christopher Warnagiris is believed to be the first active duty military service member to be charged in..