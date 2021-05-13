Gaza death toll climbs as Israel escalates aerial bombardment
Published
Israel masses troops near Gaza as mediation efforts fail to halt intensified violence between Israel and Hamas.Full Article
Published
Israel masses troops near Gaza as mediation efforts fail to halt intensified violence between Israel and Hamas.Full Article
Heavy air strikes and rocket fire in the Israel-Gaza conflict claimed more lives on both sides Tuesday as tensions flared in..
(MENAFN - Gulf Times) * Conflict erupted on Monday, still no sign of end * US and Arab diplomats pushing to restore calm *..