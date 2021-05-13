'Friends' Reunion Special Gets First Trailer And Premiere Date On HBO Max
Published
The reunion special will feature a slew of all-star guests, including Reese Witherspoon, Justin Bieber, Malala Yousafzai, Mindy Kaling...Full Article
Published
The reunion special will feature a slew of all-star guests, including Reese Witherspoon, Justin Bieber, Malala Yousafzai, Mindy Kaling...Full Article
"Friends" fans received some much-anticipated news Thursday when HBO Max announced a May 27 premiere date for the sitcom's reunion.
The highly anticipated Friends reunion special will arrive on streaming service HBO Max on May 27, it has been confirmed.