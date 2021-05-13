Chip Roy to challenge Elise Stefanik for ousted Cheney's House GOP post
Published
The New York representative has largely been seen as the heir apparent to the position.Full Article
Published
The New York representative has largely been seen as the heir apparent to the position.Full Article
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans are ready to vault Rep. Elise Stefanik into the ranks of House leadership, with the party hoping to..
Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) is planning to run for House GOP conference chair, according to multiple media reports Thursday, putting up a..