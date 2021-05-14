Watch VideoThe toll of anti-Asian incidents during this pandemic goes beyond physical attacks. For many Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders— or AAPIs — it could also lead to sleep troubles, depression and PTSD. That's because, psychologists we spoke to say, anti-Asian hate impacts not only the victims — it can also have...Full Article
Anti-Asian Hate Taking Mental Toll On AAPI Community
