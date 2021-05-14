Judge orders doors locked at Church of God in Aylmer, Ont.
Published
An Ontario judge has ordered the Church of God Restoration location in Aylmer, Ont. locked up, after repeated violations of the Reopening Ontario Act.Full Article
Published
An Ontario judge has ordered the Church of God Restoration location in Aylmer, Ont. locked up, after repeated violations of the Reopening Ontario Act.Full Article
A small town congregation's defiance of COVID-19 public health orders and the community's surveillance of parishioners have created..