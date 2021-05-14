New CDC mask guidance may spur more Americans to get Covid vaccine, says Dr. Scott Gottlieb
Published
Former FDA chief Dr. Scott Gottlieb told CNBC more Americans may go get vaccinated due to the CDC's relaxed mask guidance.Full Article
Published
Former FDA chief Dr. Scott Gottlieb told CNBC more Americans may go get vaccinated due to the CDC's relaxed mask guidance.Full Article
Some Americans reacted warily on Friday to new federal guidance allowing people to go without masks in most places, suggesting that..
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidelines on outdoor mask use. Here’s what that means for you...