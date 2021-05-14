House strikes deal to create independent January 6 commission
Published
The top Democrat and Republican on the House Homeland Security Committee struck a deal to create a bipartisan commission to investigate...Full Article
Published
The top Democrat and Republican on the House Homeland Security Committee struck a deal to create a bipartisan commission to investigate...Full Article
The House of Representatives has just announced a bipartisan agreement to create a 9/11 style commission to investigate the January..
By Jason Hamilton, Rosemarie Wilde, and Jason Wimberly*
Since the start of the Arab Spring, Russia has sought increased..